With TESCON, nothing can stop NPP from ‘breaking the eight’ – Nyarko

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has stated that with effective support from the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), nothing can stop the Party from breaking the eight.

He said the total commitment in the work of members of the students’ wing would undoubtedly help the NPP to maintain power in the 2024 elections and beyond.

“If the Party would be strong, it would depend on TESCON, and with your maximum support and commitment, nothing can stop the party from breaking the eight and beyond,” he observed.

Speaking at a fresher’s orientation and general meeting of the Kwadaso Agricultural College branch of TESCON at Agric-Nzema in the Kwadaso Municipality, Dr. Nyarko reminded them of the critical roles played by their predecessors for the Party to achieve its goal of winning political power.

It was on the theme “mobilizing and resourcing TESCON to break the eight”.

Dr. Nyarko said the NPP had the vision, capacity and good programmes to manage the economy to provide better standards of living for every Ghanaian, hence the need for every member to work towards breaking the eight.

He stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration had laid a solid foundation for the country and transformed the economy and was transforming the lives of Ghanaians.

“If we do not work hard to ensure that NPP breaks the eight, Ghana will retrogress.

We have to protect what has been achieved so far.

As party supporters, we have work to do.

We have to help the Party in protecting what we have achieved,” Dr. Nyarko told the TESCON members.

He asked them to be disciplined and united to break the eight-year change of governance and political administration.

The MP, MCE together with the Kwadaso NPP Executives donated a cash of GH₵1,500.00 to support the activities of the branch.

Mr. Francis Adomako, the NPP Ashanti Regional organizer, encouraged the students to keep on working hard to contribute meaningfully to the Party to help break the eight and beyond.

He said the NPP led government had demonstrated its commitment through the initiation and implementation of inclusive programmes to accelerate and sustain socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country.

Mr. Adomako said the Party’s quest to stay in power beyond 2024 was attainable and called on members to work towards that goal.

Mr. Charles Moro, the President of TESCON, Kwadaso Agricultural College, commended the MP for honouring their invitation, and presented a citation to him and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng.