Wood vendors village commissioned at Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, has commissioned a wood vendors village at Essamang Kakraba along the Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway.

The project, which was implemented in phases, was planned, budgeted and funded solely by the Municipal Assembly, and is made up of 30 open sheds for board vendors, 30 open sheds for carpenters, four open sheds for sprayers and 15 lockable shops for machine operators.

Addressing chiefs, vendors and the general public at the commissioning, Mr Kessie said because the Assembly recognized the immense contribution of the wood vendors to the socio-economic development of the Municipality, they invested heavily in the construction of this new edifice and provided the necessary ancillary facilities to make the project operational.

These include, place of convenience, mechanized borehole, refuse bay for waste management, procured transformer as well as wiring and provision of meters to all the machine shops within the market.

He said to ensure the safety of the wood operators and other road users, the Assembly has also constructed speed bumps to reduce speeding vehicles on the Tarkwa-Bogoso highway.

He stated that “as part of Government’s policy objective of enhancing domestic trade through the development of modern markets and retail infrastructure in every district, the Municipal Assembly has been at the forefront of supporting and providing the necessary infrastructure over the period to ensure the long-term sustainable development of critical sectors of our local economy”.

These projects include the recently commissioned paid-parking lots which would reduce congestion at the central business district, rehabilitation of the women’s market in Tarkwa, Tamso and relocation of north-bound vehicles to New Atuabo lorry station, Mr Kessie said.

The MCE observed that “we were all witnesses to the congestion and inconveniences caused by the operations of our wood vendors at their former location at Karikwano, which posed a great threat to emergency response and management as it obstruct the free flow of traffic to the Municipal Government Hospital”.

Mr Kessie assured the vendors of his commitment to collaborate effectively with their executives to provide lasting solutions to all their challenges in order to realize the full benefits of the project.

He also said “we have attached great importance to the Local Economic Development within our new Meduim Term Development Plan (2022–2025) and hope to increase the number of market facilities within the Municipality over the period”

Dr Frank Boateng, a Senior Lecturer at University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), who chaired the function, urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the facility and make its maintenance a priority.

He commended the traditional authorities for contributing towards the development of the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality and urged them to collaborate more with all stakeholders to achieve the development they intended to have in their communities.

Mr Kingsford Otoo, a representative of the executives of the wood vendors village, on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Assembly for the project.

Nana Kwaku Gyan, Odikro of Essamang Kakraba, lauded the Assembly for the project and was hopeful this would create job opportunities for the youth.