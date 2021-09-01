AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine cuts-sod for Tamso-Nsuta junction road

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem (AAI) Mine has performed a sod-cutting ceremony to commence construction of the Tamso-Nsuta junction road.

The project, is solely funded by AAI Mine and is expected to be completed in six weeks at an estimated cost of GH?1.5 million.

Speaking at the programme, Managing Director, AAI Mine, Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, explained that, for the past three years Iduapriem Mine with support from its contractors have been fixing portions of the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway which was in a deplorable state.

He said despite the maintenance of the road it continued to deteriorate as it created heavy traffic congestion on daily basis, which negatively impact the livelihood of the citizenry.

Mr Pobee observed that “Iduapriem Mine is excited to collaborate with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Ghana Highway Authority and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal, to fix the Tamso-Nsuta junction portion of the Tarkwa-Takoradi road with pavement blocks to ensure its durability”.

“We strongly believe that the construction of this almost 0.5km road project will not only ease the congestion and socio-economic activities but will also reduce road traffic hazards within the municipality,” he said.

Mr Pobee appealed to the citizenry to provide the needed support to the contractor to ensure the successful completion of the project as planned.

The Project Manager, Professor Michael Affam, of UMaT, said the project was 410 meter stretch rigid pavement design and it would be in two phases.

He said “the first phase is the placement of pavement being fully sponsored by AAI Mine and the phase two involve the erection of traffic light is yet to be funded,” stressing that, “the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipal Assembly may rescue us during the second phase”.

Prof. Affam said even though the project would bring lot of discomfort at the initial stage, a number of by-pass have been created to ease traffic on the corridor.

“The major works on the project would be done at night. We would implore the service of everyone to cooperate with officers and men from the Ghana Police Service to help ensure free flow of traffic,” he indicated.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, who double as the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, praised AAI Mine for constantly working tirelessly to improve their operational area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Benjamin Kessie, added that, “although the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway is not directly within their capacity and mandate, the Assembly always receive the backlash”.

“We acknowledge the contribution of Iduapriem Mine over the years towards supporting the long-term sustainable development of its host communities as well as aiding other critical sectors of our local economy”.