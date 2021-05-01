Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has called on the workers front to support government’s efforts at reviving the economy from the coronavirus knockback.

He said as the government laboured at economic recovery, it would be necessary for the various worker groups to contribute the needed planning inputs.

Dr. Letsa who was addressing the 2021 annual May Day celebration in the Volta Region, noted also that workers’ adherence to the coronavirus protocols remained key to restoring economic levels. “Indeed government empathizes with those in the private sector, whose businesses and jobs were affected during the outbreak of the virus.

“His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo is working to tackle the virus head on. As workers we have a role to play in ensuring that all protocols are duly followed. It is my clarion call that we would as workers put our heads together as one people to develop a comprehensive plan that would help shape the economy and the health sector.

“It is in this light that we all need to be careful in our offices, homes, and market places and to adopt practices and measures that will help eradicate the virus to bring back our economy to normalcy,” he said.

The Regional Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the enabling environment for job creation, and accelerating targeted investment in economy towards private sector development.

This year’s May Day celebration is on the theme “Economic recovery in an era of COVID-19; the role of Social Partners.

About 150 representatives of the various organised labour groups of the TUC from the Volta and Oti regions came together for a limited attendance celebration in Ho under strict coronavirus protocols.

Edith Amenuvor Afewu, acting Volta Regional Secretary of the TUC commended the government for sustaining jobs through the pandemic, and said the Union would partner it to accelerate recovery.

Madam Emefa Oduro Adibo, Chair of the Volta Regional Council of Labour, said focus must be pulled on the creation of more quality jobs and the building of human capacity to deliver.

She said the TUC appreciated the efforts of workers and remained bent on securing their welfare, and called for a more united front to be able to survive the coronavirus challenge.

Citations and Prizes were awarded excelling members of the various unions.