Yemi Alade in Ghana for video shoot with Bisa K’dei

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has been spotted in Ghana for a music video project with iconic highlife artist Bisa K’dei.

The two have been rumored to have worked in London days ago and sources claim Yemi Alade specifically flew to Ghana to work on a music video project with Bisa Kdei

The video featured other Ghanaian talents, with Incredible Zigy and his dance crew part of the appearances, we are to expect another award-winning visuals from these two African artists.

The “Johnny” Hitmaker had a successful collaboration with former Lynx signee MzVee dubbed “Come And See My Mother” and a joint with Bisa Kdei is something music lovers can’t wait to have on their playlists.

Bisa K’dei who was recently celebrated for a successful “Jingle Jangle” collaboration has been able to remain consistent, for close to a decade and we don’t need to be told this joint will be an instant hit.