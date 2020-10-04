The Yendi Municipality erupted when son of late former Vice President, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama led a “Victory Health Walk” ahead of December 7, 2020 general elections.

In a real show of love and support for his bid to become Member of Parliament for the area, thousands of residents thronged the streets of Yendi for the exercise displaying placards of some pro-policies and social interventions of the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration.

Clad in NPP colours admits loud music and dancing, the residents, both young and old heaped praises on Mr Farouk Mahama as their development ‘god’ as they cheer on for victory in the December polls.

Addressing a mini rally after the walk, Mr Mahama expressed expression to the theming supporters for coming out in their numbers his agenda for a “New Yendi”.

He noted politics for him is a tool of opportunities to lobby for socio-economic development that would enhance the livelihood of the people of Yendi.

He said “President Akufo-Addo has been faithful to Dagbon. Today we have peace in our kingdom and what we as a people need to do is voting for me and the president so that we can continue to reposition Yendi to where it is suppose to be.”

However, Deputy MASLOC CEO, Hajia Abibata Shaani Mahama and Mr Osman Baba Daney who lost to Mr Mahama during parliamentary primaries were joined the exercise as a united family.

Others dignitaries present where Northern Regional Organiser Alhaji Rashid COP, Deputy Regional Nasara Coordinator Hajia Rabi and other regional and Yendi constituency executives.

Source: Abdul- Hanan