Young Apostles Set to Clash with Techiman Heroes in Zonal Playoff at Accra Sports Stadium on June 4

Young Apostles and Techiman Heroes are gearing up for a showdown in the Zone One playoff, set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Despite a narrow 1-0 loss to Techiman Liberty in their final league match at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, Young Apostles secured the top spot in Zone 1B. Richmond Amanfo’s unfortunate own goal in the 30th minute secured the victory for Techiman Liberty, but it didn’t alter Young Apostles’ position, as they finished the campaign with 55 points, a comfortable 8 points ahead of Techiman Liberty.

Techiman Heroes concluded the zonal league on a high note with a 3-2 triumph over Maana FC in Wa, earning them a spot in the playoffs. Moro Kalaba Zakaria opened the scoring for Techiman Heroes within 15 minutes, but Ibrahim Alhassan equalized for Maana FC in the 28th minute. In the second half, Techiman Heroes regained the lead through Yakubu Ibrahim Adams and Emmanuel Owusu in the 50th and 72nd minutes respectively, before Iddrisu Israel pulled one back for Maana FC in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Victory Club Warriors maintained their unbeaten home record with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamale City at the Wenchi Town Park. Richard Adjei opened the scoring for Victory Club Warriors with a penalty in the 29th minute, only for Ridwan Ali to level the score for Tamale City in the 47th minute. Charles Dwamena restored Victory Club Warriors’ lead in the 53rd minute, but Tamale City responded four minutes later through Abdul Latif Amadu. However, Richard Adjei sealed the win for Victory Club Warriors with another penalty conversion in the 90th minute.