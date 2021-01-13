Google’s YouTube video streaming service on Tuesday evening suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s account for at least one week.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube announced on its official account on Twitter.

YouTube noted that Trump’s account had its first strike and was temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of seven days. The company will also indefinitely disable comments on Trump’s channel.

Last Friday, Twitter permanently removed Trump’s account for possible “further incitement of violence.” Facebook and Instagram said last Thursday that they will ban Trump from posting for at least two weeks until the power transition to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20 is complete.