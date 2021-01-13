dpa/GNA – At least 23 people were killed in airstrikes by Israeli jets in eastern Syria against posts of government troops and their Iranian allies, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel-Rahman, told dpa that some 18 Israeli strikes had targeted arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria,

killing at least seven government soldiers and 16 allied paramilitaries, including fighters of the the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement and Iran-backed militias.

Syria’s state media confirmed the strikes without reporting casualties.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression,” on the eastern cities of Deir al-Zour and al-Bou Kamal, the official Syrian news agency SANA said.

So far, there has been no official comment in Israel on reports of the strikes.

Israeli attacks in war-torn Syria have been seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, a main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, from building up its military influence in the region.