LUSAKA, March 18, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Chitalu Chilufya (C), Zambian Minister of Health addresses the press in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, March 17, 2020. The Zambian government announced Tuesday that it was closing all schools in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Zambia has not recorded any COVID-19 case, the government has heightened its preparedness and surveillance against the COVID-19. (Xinhua)
LUSAKA, March 18, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Chitalu Chilufya (C), Zambian Minister of Health addresses the press in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, March 17, 2020. The Zambian government announced Tuesday that it was closing all schools in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Zambia has not recorded any COVID-19 case, the government has heightened its preparedness and surveillance against the COVID-19. (Xinhua)

African countries need to implement strong regulatory frameworks against illicit, fake and counterfeit medicines that have flooded the continent, a Zambian government official said on Monday.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), said illicit medicines were costing both lives and huge financial losses to Africa’s economies.

The prevalence of illicit medicines threatened the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for good health and well-being, he added.

The Zambian envoy was commenting on an AU report titled, “Low and Middle Income Countries Worst Affected by Poor Pharmaceutical Governance, Weak Technical Capacity and Poor Supply Chain Management,” according to a release.

The report has established that Africa accounts for 42 percent of substandard counterfeit and falsified medicines in the world.

The Zambian envoy noted that the creation of the Africa Medicines Agency, as a continental regulatory body on medicines, will help mitigate the vice of fake, counterfeit and illicit medicines present on the markets in Africa.

According to him, the creation of the agency will also help strengthen capacity to manufacture drugs in member countries than the current scenario where medicines were imported from outside the country.

He expressed hope that the establishment of the African Medicines Authority would provide regulatory guidance, complement and enhance collaboration and contribute to improving patients access to quality, safe and efficacious products and health technologies on the continent.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.