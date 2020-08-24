SANTIAGO, July 2, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows the electric buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD heading for Santiago from the Port San Antonio in Chile. A fleet of 150 electric buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD have joined the Chilean capital's public transport system, the company said in a statement released on Monday. The buses were incorporated last Saturday into the line serving Santiago's central Bernardo O'Higgins Avenue, the capital city's main east-west axis. (BYD Company Limited/Handout via Xinhua)
SANTIAGO, July 2, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows the electric buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD heading for Santiago from the Port San Antonio in Chile. A fleet of 150 electric buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD have joined the Chilean capital's public transport system, the company said in a statement released on Monday. The buses were incorporated last Saturday into the line serving Santiago's central Bernardo O'Higgins Avenue, the capital city's main east-west axis. (BYD Company Limited/Handout via Xinhua)

Israel will allocate 47 million new shekels (13.8 million U.S. dollars) for the purchase of electric buses, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said Monday.

These buses will join 80 electric buses previously purchased with government support of 27 million new shekels.

It is another step for full transition from polluting and noisy diesel buses to clean, quiet electric buses, with the aim that from 2025 every new municipal bus in Israel will be electric.

“Electric buses do not have combustion engines. They do not produce air pollution, and produce less than half of the greenhouse gas emissions than diesel buses”, the ministry explained.

Surveys conducted by the Ministry found that riders, drivers, and residents who live near bus routes all prefer electric buses to diesel-fueled buses.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.