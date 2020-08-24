Israel will allocate 47 million new shekels (13.8 million U.S. dollars) for the purchase of electric buses, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said Monday.

These buses will join 80 electric buses previously purchased with government support of 27 million new shekels.

It is another step for full transition from polluting and noisy diesel buses to clean, quiet electric buses, with the aim that from 2025 every new municipal bus in Israel will be electric.

“Electric buses do not have combustion engines. They do not produce air pollution, and produce less than half of the greenhouse gas emissions than diesel buses”, the ministry explained.

Surveys conducted by the Ministry found that riders, drivers, and residents who live near bus routes all prefer electric buses to diesel-fueled buses.