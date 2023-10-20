Zambia detains 12 illegal immigrants

At least 12 illegal immigrants have been detained in Zambia’s Luangwa district while an unknown number have escaped when police intercepted vehicles they were traveling in, a police spokesperson said Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday when police officers at a checkpoint intercepted vehicles coming from the eastern part of the country and heading to Lusaka, the country’s capital.

Godfrey Chilabi, the deputy public relations officer of the police, said in a statement that 12 illegal immigrants were found in the first car driven by a Zambian driver while other immigrants who were in another car ran away upon seeing police presence.

The illegal immigrants are suspected to be Somali nationals, he said.