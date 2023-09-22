Zambia detains 61 illegal immigrants

Immigration authorities in Zambia detained 61 illegal immigrants in a recent operation across the country, according to a statement from Namati Nshinka, spokesperson for the Immigration Department, on Wednesday.

These individuals were apprehended for various immigration offenses during the operation, bringing the total number of illegal immigrants detained between Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 to 171.

Nshinka also said that, during the same period, immigration authorities deported 61 illegal immigrants from the country and denied entry to 17 foreign nationals who failed to meet the entry requirements.