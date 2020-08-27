Zambia’s annual rate of inflation slowed down to 15.5 percent in August from 15.8 percent in July, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday.
The slowdown in the year-on-year inflation rate was attributed to the fall in food inflation to 15.5 percent in August from 16.1 percent in July, the Zambia Statistics Agency said in a release.
The release said there was a drop in prices of cereals and vegetables during the month.
On the other hand, the month-on-month inflation increased to 0.5 percent in August from 0.3 percent in July due to the general price increases of food items.
