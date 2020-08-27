Zambia - China Flag
Zambia - China Flag

Zambia’s annual rate of inflation slowed down to 15.5 percent in August from 15.8 percent in July, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday.

The slowdown in the year-on-year inflation rate was attributed to the fall in food inflation to 15.5 percent in August from 16.1 percent in July, the Zambia Statistics Agency said in a release.

The release said there was a drop in prices of cereals and vegetables during the month.

On the other hand, the month-on-month inflation increased to 0.5 percent in August from 0.3 percent in July due to the general price increases of food items.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.