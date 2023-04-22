Zero Plastic Planet to embark on a clean-up exercise at Ningo Prampram

Zero Plastic Planet – an Accra-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), will on Saturday, April 22, embark on a clean-up exercise at the Ningo-Prampram Beach as part of its campaign against plastic waste on Ghanaian beaches.

The exercise also forms part of activities by the NGO to educate Ghanaians on the importance of waste segregation and the negative impact of plastic waste pollution.

The clean-up exercise would commence at 0800 hours at the Ningo-Prampram Beach and would see participants collect plastic waste at the beach and also prevent them from ending up in the ocean.

They would also carry out a data analysis exercise to identify the major classification of plastic waste in a bid to advise and assist the government and policy makers to make informed decisions, pertinent to plastic waste pollution in Ghana.

A statement from Zero Plastic Planet said the exercise would be carried out across all beaches in the country after the Ningo-Prampram project.

The organization has launched a nationwide public advocacy campaign to educate the average Ghanaian and African, on the importance of waste segregation and the detriment of plastic waste pollution.

It said poor plastic waste management had led to the pollution of ocean with plastic waste and Global statistics showed that there would be more plastics than fishes in the sea, by 2050.

Ghana ocean health index has shown a significant decline over the past few years. Our index has declined from 63 to 59.

Zero Plastic Planet is an organization that seeks to leverage plastic waste as a strategic tool, to positively impact socio-economic development in Ghana and Africa.

The organization is passionate about finding creative solutions to address plastic waste pollution, affecting biodiversity, in general.

Source Willie Ezah