Zimbabwe’s central bank on Monday advised members of the public that worn U.S. dollar notes remain valid, following reports of some people rejecting such money.

“It has come to the attention of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe that some persons are refusing to accept old and worn United States dollar notes alleging that they are old and mutilated and therefore of no value,” RBZ Governor John Mangudya said in a statement.

“For the benefit of the trans acting public and as already advised by the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe in its tweet on Nov. 16 2020, the Bank wishes to inform and restate the position of the United States Government that U.S. dollar notes do not expire no matter their age, and that the U.S. Government does not even consider old, worn notes to be mutilated as long as more than half of the note is intact, and the value of the note is clear,” RBZ Governor John Mangudya said in a statement.

Although Zimbabwe banned the U.S. dollar in June last year and re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar which had been moribund since 2009, the government in March this year allowed use of the U.S. dollar for the convenience of the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem