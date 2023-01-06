16 students receive support from U/W Chief Imam Educational Fund

A total of 16 students in the Upper West Region have received support from the Upper West Regional Chief Imam’s Educational Endowment Fund to further their education at the various tertiary institutions in the country.

The 16 students received various sums of money ranging from about Gh₵1000.00 to about GH₵3,600.00 totaling GH₵33,003.48.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman Zakaria, the Secretary to the Regional Chief Imam Educational Endowment Fund, who revealed this at a news conference in Wa, added that 10 other applications were under review while more applications were still trooping in.

The news conference was also for the fund managers to present the cheques to the beneficiary students.

Mr Zakaria explained that a total of 18 applications were received saying, “I am delighted to report that as of 3rd January 2023, the Regional Chief Imam Endowment Fund had paid the school fees for 15 applicants as well as the hostel fees of one applicant.”

Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi, the Upper West Regional Chief Imam, launched the educational endowment fund on October 13, 2022, as part of efforts to help bridge the financial gap that hampered access to tertiary education by the less privileged children in the region.

He said while some of the beneficiaries had their school fees paid throughout their course study at the tertiary level, others had only their year one fee paid depending on the requests contained in their applications for the support.

“The Regional Chief Imam wishes to use this opportunity to express profound gratitude to all those who contributed in diverse ways towards the establishment of this fund.

“The Regional Chief Imam would also like to use the opportunity to appeal to the corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations, and individuals to contribute towards the sustenance of the fund,” Mr Zakaria said.

Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive urged the beneficiary students to make judicious use of the support and “should not see the support as a fun fair.”

He expressed happiness that the fund was non-discriminatory on religious or political grounds as it was available for every qualified student who applied.

Alhaji Moomin also appealed to the fund’s managers to ensure it benefited the right people so as not to defeat its intended purpose.

Master Vincent Danyuo who received the support to pursue BSC Civil Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Chief Imam and the fund managers for the initiative.

Master Danyuo, the only non-Muslim who applied for the scholarship, assured the Chief Imam and the fund managers that they would put in their best to become better persons in the future to ensure the support they received was not in vain.