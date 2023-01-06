Armed Forces, Lands Ministry re-affirm commitment to galamsey fight

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has paid glowing tribute to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for its unalloyed support to the Ministry in implementing projects and initiatives to protect the environment.

He said the Ministry, over the years, had enjoyed tremendous support from the GAF and other security services in ensuring sanity.

Mr Jinapor gave the commendations when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, in Accra on Thursday.

The Minister observed that the GAF had played a frontal role in the battle against illegal mining and that the strides made would not have been possible without the diligent and selfless work of the Military.

However, he indicated that 2023 presents an opportunity for the Ministry and Military to collaborate and step up the fight to stamp out illegal mining across the country.

He expressed his team’s readiness to work with the GAF not only to fight illegal mining but also deal decisively with issues in the land and forestry ecosystem.

Vice-Admiral Amoama, on his part, said that the frequent engagements between the Military and the Lands Ministry was an indication of the premium and appreciation the Ministry placed on its relationship with the soldiers.

He said the soldiers’ commitment to the fight against illegal mining remained resolute and would avail themselves anytime they were called upon for a national cause.

The GAF, through the Operation Halt II Taskforce, is the leading anti-galamsey brigade in the country.