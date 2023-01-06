Tuah-Yeboah Foundation donates items to needy children

The Tuah-Yeboah Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has presented quantities of items and second-hand clothing to some needy children in the Sunyani Municipality.

The items were school bags, set of jerseys, track suits, casual wear, cardigans, footwear, boots, and sporting kits, and were distributed among identified vulnerable children at Wawasua, Kotokrom, Yawmiri and Nkrankrom.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah gave the advice when he met and interacted with the Bono NPP Regional Communication’s Team and the Party’s Regional Council of Elders in Sunyani.

Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and Founder of the Foundation which works to promote the well-being of the needy in the society, advised wealthy people to support in the proper upbringing and development of the vulnerable and needy children in the society.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that with care, love and support such children could grow to become useful adults to occupy responsible positions in the country, saying “if we neglected them, they would also grow to become irresponsible adults and liabilities.”

Mr Tuah-Yeboah assured the beneficiaries of more of such assistance, saying “the Foundation champions the welfare of children, particularly those in deprived communities.”

He said the Foundation was putting things in place, saying very soon it would distribute medical devices and equipment to some health facilities in the Municipality.

In a related development, the Deputy Minister has advised the Bono Regional Communication Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to endeavour to propagate the achievements of the government to the masses.

He said the government had achieved a lot, and it was left to the Communication Team to reach out to and sell such achievements to the voting population.

This, he added remained the surest way to make the NPP and the government more popular and attractive to win the votes of the electorate and break the eight in the Election 2024, he stated.

He said the Election 2024 remained crucial, hence the need for the Party in the region to build and strengthen a more formidable force, intensified the electioneering to widen the votes of the NPP in the next general election.