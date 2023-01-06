Sompa FM puts smiles on faces of widows in Sunyani Municipality

TeraOne Media, operators of Sompa FM has presented Christmas packages to widows in the Sunyani Municipality.

In all 316 widows benefited from the package which was basically food items, including cooking oils, bags of rice and tin tomatoes.

Each of the beneficiaries, mainly selected from deprived communities in the Municipality, received a fowl, cooking oil and a medium-sized tin tomato and five-kilo bag of rice.

Mr Yaw Aboagye Boadi, the General Manager of the Sunyani-based Sompa FM told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, saying the presentation formed part of the Station’s corporate social responsibility programme to give back to the society.

This year, he said the company had plans to organize free health screening exercise for particularly widows and children in the Municipality to create opportunity for them to know their diverse health conditions.

Mr. Boadi said a team of medical practitioners, specialists and other health workers would lead the Sompa Health Screening exercise, saying participants would be screened for high blood pressure, body mass index, sugar levels, diabetes, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections.

The participants would also be given dental, nose, ear and eye examinations and those who required actual treatment would be put on medication, Mr Bernard Ofori, the Operations Manager of TeraOne Media added.