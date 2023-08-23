18 FM stations in Ghana commence DAB+ trials

Some 18 FM station in Ghana are currently participating in the newly launched Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) service in Ghana.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who performed the official launch of the six month pilot said “I am delighted to declare the first ever trial of Digital Audio Broadcasting in West Africa, duly launched.”

With the launch of DAB trials, Ghana becomes the first country in West Africa and the fourth on the continent to deploy the DAB service.

The DAB platform in Ghana, built and managed by K-NET, is being implemented by the National Communications Authority (NCA), and involves 18 stations, comprising of 11 based in Accra and 7 in Kumasi.

The 11 stations in Accra are Uniique FM, Asempa FM, Peace FM, Citi FM, Class FM, Oman FM, Asaase Radio, Atlantis Radio, Radio Univers, Starr FM and Hot FM.

The Seven in Kumasi are Kessben FM, Radio Focus, Orange FM, Angel FM, Opemsuo FM, Wontumi FM and Sompa FM.

With the commencement of the trial, listeners in the two cities will be able to access any of the 18 stations using DAB+ receivers. The initial trial is expected to last six months after which the NCA will review and decide the next phase of its deployment.

Some readers of Techfocus24 content could not help but notice the conspicuous absence of some of the lead and popular stations like Joy FM and Adom FM of the Multimedia Group, as well as Onua FM and 3FM of Media General from the list. Some argued that even though the Multimedia Group is represented by Asempa FM, Media General has no representation from Accra.