2022 Millennium Marathon fixed for September 3

The 2022 edition of the Millennium Marathon comes off this Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Independence Square.

Two races are involved, 21 kilometres for elite athletes above 18 years and 5 kilometres race for the family and friends.

At stake is 15, 000ghc for the male and female winners plus running shoes from Sketchers and products of sponsors.

Speaking to the media on Monday to announce the Race, Mrs. Catherine Morton, the Race Director said second place (male and female) will take home 8,000gh plus running shoes and products, while the third position (male and female) also takes 5,000ghc, running shoes and products.

She said there would be cash prizes for the first ten athletes to cross the finishing line, and certificates for the first 100 athletes as well as medals for every participant who finishes.

According to Mrs. Morton, for the first time they are coming up with a Medical App used by international marathons to check injuries and there would be Hydration Stations for athletes to cool down.

She mentioned that random test would be conducted on athletes to check doping to ensure a clean and fair race.

Mrs. Morton hinted that for the first time in the history of the Millennium Marathon, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) are going to be in charge of the officiating, and believes the event would meet international standards.

She announced that 5,000 runners are expected and registration which is 60ghc for Ghanaians and $30 for non Ghanaians is going on at the Accra Sports Stadium. She said the route to be used is going to be closed for the three hours duration of the race, and motorists must be aware.

Security and adequate safety measures are in the hands of the Ghana Police and Fire Service.

Some of the sponsors of the Marathon were at press briefing and they gave solidarity messages.

The 2022 Millennium Marathon is sponsored by Zonda, Japan Motors, Interplast, Kimo, Verna, Garmin, Movinpick Ghana, Papaye, Ghana Gas, Goil, VRA, Solaris, Wigal, B5 plus, NLA, Blue Skies, Kimo and Sketches.