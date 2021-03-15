Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, says the upcoming 2023 Africa Games offers the country a unique opportunity to rejuvenate all aspects of sports in Ghana.

He said this at the General Assembly of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) where federation heads converged to elect members who would spearhead the activities of the GOC for the next four years.

In his address to federations heads, the Minister noted that the GOC is an important stakeholder in the development of Ghana’s sports and the government was keen on its progress.

“As the National Olympic Committee of Ghana, with the mandate to promote and facilitate our country’s participation in the Olympic Games and other competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, the government is even more determined for greeter collaboration with the GOC and other Federations, to ensure the successful realisation of the development of our sports,” he said.

“The 2023 Africa Games offers our country a unique opportunity to revitalize all aspects of our sports, including development, promotion and the active organisation of competitions, especially at the lower levels to unearth more talents,” he said.

Additionally, the Minister said his Ministry was committed to strengthening the Inter-Schools Games by making it more competitive and exciting.

“There are other key areas of our sports development, such as funding and infrastructure maintenance, that in the coming few days, I will be engaging stakeholders to share our plans and map out the best way forward.

We can move Ghana sports forward and achieve a lot by coming together and collaborating effectively as stakeholders,” he stated.