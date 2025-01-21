22 Ghanaian Referees Receive FIFA Badges for 2025 Football Season

A total of 22 Ghanaian referees have been awarded FIFA badges for the 2025 football season, marking a significant achievement in the country’s officiating landscape.

The recognition took place at a ceremony held on January 21, 2025, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters in Accra.

Each year, FIFA grants badges to top-performing referees based on their performance in the previous year and their results in the FIFA Test. This year’s honorees include 10 center referees, 10 assistant referees, one futsal referee, one beach soccer referee, and one video assistant referee (VAR).

Among the 22 recipients, 12 are male and 8 are female, highlighting the growing representation of women in Ghana’s international officiating ranks.

GFA President Kurt Okraku congratulated the referees, praising their dedication and excellence. “Your performances have justified the trust that CAF and FIFA have in you,” he said. “This recognition is a reflection of your hard work and commitment to the game.” Okraku also encouraged the referees to continue striving for even greater success in their careers.

During the ceremony, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo spoke about the challenges faced by referees and stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of officiating. He reminded the recipients that FIFA reviews the badges annually, underscoring the need for continued excellence.

The event saw the presentation of FIFA badges by Okraku, Addo, and Christine Enyonam Zigah, the Chairperson of the Referees Appointment Committee, along with other committee members and officials. This recognition is a testament to the growing prominence of Ghanaian referees on the international stage.