3 persons granted bail for causing unlawful damage

Three out of four persons nabbed over conspiracy to commit crime, namely acting as a landguard, have been granted bail when they appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The four are: Mr Sulley Abongo, a 32-year-old Businessman, Mr Akolgo Atingani, a 28-year-old Kebab Seller, Kofi Atanga, a 22-year-old Okada Operator and Mr Ayambire Atinga, a 28-year-old Land guard.

They were jointly held for conspiracy to commit crime namely acting as land guard, acting as land guard, and causing unlawful damage.

Abongo is however facing a charge of possession of firearms without authority.

They have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The three accused persons have been granted a bail in the sum of GHS500,000.00 with one common surety.

The Court ordered the surety to be a public officer earning not less than GHS2000.00 a month.

However, because Abongo was in possession of firearms without authority, the court remanded him into police custody for a week.

The case has been adjourned to August 5, 2022.

Police Inspector Eric Pobee, prosecuting, told the court that the complainants were elders of Ashifla Stool whilst Abongo was claimed to be a businessman and a resident of Kokrobite, and Atingani was a Kebab seller and resided at Atico.

The prosecution said Atanga and Ayambire were Okada operator and a landguard, who resided at Ashalaja and Denkyira, respectively.

Inspector Pobee said there had been landguard activities within Ashifla and its environs.

The prosecution said on July 25, 2022, at about 0830 hours, the complainants were at Ashifla Palace near Ashalaja, planning for the upcoming Homowo Festival, where the news got to them that some land guards had invaded a vast land that the Stool granted Kas Estate Company for estate development.

Inspector Pobee said they started demolishing the building under construction whilst some were also seen demarcating the land.

The prosecution said the complainants quickly informed Tenbibian Police which accompanied them to the scene.

As they approached the scene, some of the land guards who were using cars sped off, leaving the four accused persons.

Inspector Pobee said Mr Abongo who was armed with SMR Rifle attempted to shoot the complainants, but the policemen intervened and got him and the other three arrested.

The prosecution said rifle loaded with four rounds of ammunitions and extra empty magazine were retrieved from Mr Adongo.

Inspector Pobee said they were later handed over to the Regional CID/Accra for investigation.

The prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest the accomplices of the accused persons.