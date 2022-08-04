DCE inaugurates Local Councils in Kadjebi

The Kadjebi District Assembly has commenced the inauguration of local councils for the various communities.

The inauguration began with the Dodo Amanfrom community, which has five electoral areas

with two members each.

Five new local council members were inaugurated to bring the number to 15, and they unanimously chose Divine Sena to lead the Council and also agreed that the membership would be rotated annually so each member gets to serve.

Cephas Amenyedu was appointed Treasurer, and the Members took oaths of Office and Secrecy administered by the District Chief Executive.

Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the DCE for the District, said the establishment of the Council reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to the principles of local governance and would create opportunities for inclusiveness.

He said, “town and area councils are for the people”, and promised to personally promote decentralization in the District.

“I want to be identified with the legacy of substructures”, the DCE added, pledging to work across all divisions towards the development of the area.

He urged all to join forces with the committee in ensuring development and called on traditional leaders to support the Council in delivering effective governance to the people.

Mr Agbanyo said a workshop would be offered to help acquaint the members with their roles, which cuts across political and social responsibilities, including population data and street naming and also reforestation and other environmental reclamation activities.

He said the Council would also help enhance communal spirit by ensuring regular communal and voluntary work and asked members to “sacrifice their interests for the public”.

The DCE said the Assembly had prioritized roads in the area for reshaping, and that efforts were being made to get major ones constructed.

He said his office had secured external support for education and realized GHC100,000 for the construction of furniture for the three Senior High Schools in the district.

Divine Sena, the Council Chairman, said the Council had united towards supporting the DCE, who had promised to work with all beyond political affiliation.

He commended the DCE for taking up road rehabilitation projects as promised and assured him of a united front for propelling the development of the area.

Traditional leaders of the community said they expected diligence and cooperation from the Council.

Council members were asked to discharge their duties with integrity, and not be consumed by greed, but rather work selflessly for the development of the area.

An appeal was made for a befitting market for the agrarian community.

Other councils to be inaugurated include the Kadjebi, Ahamansu, Dodi Pepesu, and the Asato Local Councils.