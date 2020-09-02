A total of 35 South Africans were arrested on Wednesday and two trucks impounded after artists blocked the busy N3 highway while protesting against restrictions, said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The artists held an impromptu protest concert on a makeshift stage on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing traffic to a standstill. They called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to open up the entertainment industry.

Kaunda condemned the artists “in the strongest terms” for disturbing traffic flow and inconvenience to road users for more than three hours.

“I wish to denounce the unlawful conduct of blockading of roads to resolve matters. We understand that various sectors and industries have been hard hit economically by the COVID-19 global pandemic but the unruly actions and acts of economic sabotage will not be tolerated and those who go against the law will be brought to book,” said Kaunda.

He said, “As a government, we are aware that the economy is severely strained. Therefore, we implore you to exercise patience during this difficult time as we work towards recovering our economy for the benefit of all.”

In March, the government suspended all activities including musical performances to curb the spread of COVID-19. The government is slowly opening the economy in a phased and risk-adjusted manner. Musical performances are currently not allowed in lockdown level two which the country is in.