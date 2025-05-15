4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club Triumphs Over GCB in Friendly Match

4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club delivered a commanding 7-4 victory against Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Tennis Club in a spirited weekend encounter, signaling a strong comeback for the home team.

The match, sponsored by Infinix Mobile Ghana, saw the club dominate both the below-50s (4-2) and above-50s (3-2) categories.

Notable performances included Joseph Acquah’s 7-2 win in the above-50 singles and Benjamin Fumi’s tight 7-6(3) victory in the below-50s. Doubles action highlighted 4 Garrison’s teamwork, with Joshua Mensah/Davis Sabah securing a flawless 7-0 win and Acquah/Kojo Frimpong adding a 7-2 triumph.

Club President Robert Tetteh credited the win to renewed member morale and recent facility upgrades, including new floodlights. Infinix Mobile Ghana representatives Clifford Akuffu Amoani and McCarthy Apuko emphasized their commitment to sports development, gifting participants with phones and showcasing the new Infinix Note 50.