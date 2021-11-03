6 killed in motor crash in Ghana

At least six people were killed Tuesday in a motor crash in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, local police said.

Emmanuel Adu Boahen, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, told Xinhua that the accident occurred when a passenger bus hit a truck and caught fire at a community in the region.

He said the bus driver ignored the signal from the police and ran into the truck, which had pulled over from the opposite direction for police inspection.

“About 26 passengers escaped from the bus, while six were trapped and burned to death,” Adu Boahen said, adding the injured passengers were receiving treatment at a hospital nearby.

He also said the bus driver had absconded, but efforts were underway to track him down. Enditem