Academic City to foster inclusive learning, working environment for students, faculty

Academic City University College, a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematic tertiary institution, has expressed its commitment to fostering an inclusive learning and working environment for its students and faculty community.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President and Provost of the Academic, said the University acknowledged that each individual had a unique history and experiences that could be leveraged effectively for institutional and individual advancement.

Prof. McBagonluri said this during the University’s Diversity Day celebration on “African and Afro-descendant Cultures for Peace and Sustainable Development.”

The one-day event was to raise awareness of the importance of equality and inclusiveness.

The event provided an avenue for celebrating and appreciating the diverse African cultures and backgrounds expressed through language, food, history, attire, music, dance, and literature.

Students from the Lancaster University Ghana, Webster University Ghana, Wisconsin University, and BlueCrest participated in this year’s event.

Prof. McBagonluri said as an Institution with about 50 per cent of its students consisting of non-Ghanaian citizens, they believed that promoting the continent’s diverse cultures was key to ensure unity among the African people.

Dr. Ransford Antwi, Head of the Social Sciences Department at Academic City, stressed the essential role that diversity played in bringing people of diverse cultural backgrounds together in one place.

According to him, it was critical for Africans to unify and make use of its variety to bring progress to the continent’s economy.

“It is up to us as Africans to harness our variety to bring our natural resources and knowledge together in order to ensure that we become a major player in the global economic landscape”, he noted.

Mr. William Anosike, President of Academic City Students’ Representative Council, encouraged the students to form constructive relationships and to take advantage of the experience of their networks to advance their academic and professional careers.