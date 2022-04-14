Accra City Open Doubles Tournament Ends

Finals of the just ended Accra City Open Doubles Championship was a delight to watch as both young and old put-up thrilling performances at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The tournament saw both Amateur and Professional tennis players battle against each other to win the grand prize of the day.

At the end of the week-long tournament, Ismaila Lamptey partnered Bernard Nii Bortey to beat Nana K Sam-Awortwi and George Heckson with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 to win the men’s 30-39 years category.

Elsewhere in the men’s 40-49 years category, Alfred Okang teamed up with Yaw Akotuah to defeat David Carreras and Laurent Piat with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 to win the category.

Godwin Ayindua and Michael Amoako Atta also showed class in the men’s 50-59 years category as they defeated the pair of George Mills and Philip Mensah by a score of 6-2, 6-1.

The men’s 70 years plus category recorded a shocking win as Nana Dadson paired with Charles Sagoe to beat Isaac Kisseh and Ebo Mends with a score of 9-1.

Kate Coleman and Precious Nunana paired up to book a perfect win in the Ladies 39 year’s category after defeating Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa with a score of 6-0, 4-6, 12-10.

The mixed doubles category also saw Reto Dennis Wicki and Precious Nunana teaming up to beat Nana K Sam-Awortwi and Faustina Tagoe by a 6-3, 7-6 (1) score.

It was more or less like a clash of the titans in the Men Semi Pro category as Thomas Amoako Boafo and Robert Kpodo handed Andrews Adu-Appiah and Clement Alisi a 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 defeat.

The Men Professional was more exciting as Johnson Acquah and Ronald Lawer paired to defeat Reginald Okantey and Derick Ominde by a 6-2, 6-2 score

According to Mr Peter Annan, Coordinator and Tournament Director, this year’s was a success and commended all participants for turning up.

“We had a good tournament. As you can see, it was very competitive and we are glad members showed up. We are also grateful to our partners, National Lottery Authority, Volta River Authority, Quality Life Assurance, Soul Food Restaurant, Thomas Amoako Boafo, Baly Sarassoro, AFA Television and St Michael Fruits and Juice Bar for coming on board,” he mentioned.

He added that patrons should look forward to more exciting games this year as they prepare to host the Seniors Open.

Winners of the various categories were presented with trophies and souvenirs from the sponsors.