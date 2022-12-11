ActionAid commemorates 16 Days of Activism in Oti

ActionAid Ghana, in collaboration with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), has commemorated the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an international advocacy to stem violence against women.

It kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, International Human Rights Day.

The event on the theme: “End Femicide,” aimed at creating partnerships and cooperation among the various actors.

The programme held at Dambai, Oti Regional capital, brought together stakeholders in the health sector, Ghana Police Service, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Community-Based Anti-Violence Team members, religious leaders, and representatives of the ORCC.

Mr. Foster Adase-Adjei, ActionAid’s Programme Officer for Volta and Oti Regions, said gender-based violence was one of the most common violations of human rights around the world with greater detrimental effect on women and girls.

He said although available statistics on gender-based violence and Femicide is alarming, there was more proof that violence against women and girls could be prevented through purposeful policy implementation.

Mr. Adase-Adjei said issues surrounding gender-based violence were more urgent than ever, calling on all stakeholders to see it as a collective responsibility.

Mr. Innocent K. Agbolosu, Oti Regional Social Welfare Director, took the stakeholders through a presentation on gender-based violence and how the various community-level structures could be supported in curbing violence, especially at the community level.

He said usually perpetrators of gender-based violence are close relatives, friends, family members and close acquaintances, making it more dangerous, especially if such communities promote culture of silence.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Samuel Aboagye, Krachi East Municipal Police Commander, cautioned religious and traditional authorities to desist from trying to settle violent-related issues such as defilement and rape at the community level.

He said such perpetrators and those found to be condoning such acts were seen by the law as an accomplice to the crime.

The Krachi East Director of Health Services, Mr. Amin A. Muttalib educated participants on rape and those victims should be made to come to the hospital in the mood in which they were victimized.

He said most often victims were asked to take their bath before coming to the hospital, which in most cases do not support in generating their evidences that will be used for prosecution.

The discussions ended with a clear road-map of all the stakeholders in areas of collaboration and greater synergy to combat violence in the region.