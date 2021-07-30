Activista – Ghana sensitises youth on climate change

Activista – Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has held a forum in the Savelugu Municipality to educate the youth on climate change and its associated effects on agricultural practices as well as adaptation measures.

The day’s event, organised in collaboration with ActionAid Platform Ghana, sought to build the capacity of participants to become resilient to climate change issues.

It was also to solicit their inputs for a collective action against climate change effects on sustainable livelihoods.

Mr Rayan Iddi Yussif, Northern Regional Coordinator, Activista – Ghana, speaking at the forum at Savelugu, said issues of climate change were a global canker that called for mutual collaboration between stakeholders and the youth to tackle.

He said deforestation, over the years, had led to a gradual change in farming patterns, which contributed to low agricultural productivity, adding that it affected food security in the country.

He advised the youth to desist from cutting down trees and urged them to take advantage of the Green Ghana Project to plant a number of trees to replenish the lost ones to boost agricultural production in their communities.

Kpaliyo Naa Abdulai Mahamadu, Chief of Kpaliyo Community pledged his commitment to ensure that indiscriminate felling of trees were stopped in his community.

He said; “Trees are supposed to be nurtured because our livelihoods as human beings largely depend on them.”

Mr Salifu Mohammed Adam, Assembly Member for Mohifong Electoral Area in the Municipality appealed to stakeholders to support the youth in the fight against deforestation to help mitigate climate change effects on agricultural productivity.