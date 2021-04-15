Ms Sara Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive for Ada East, has cut sod for the construction of two health facilities and a classroom block for some communities within the jurisdiction.

The construction includes a two-unit one-bedroom self-contained staff quarters at Totimekpe; a fence wall at Kasseh Health Centre at Amlakpo; and a six Unit classroom Block at Animapa.

The construction works will serve as critical development projects to improve the living standards of the Ada residents.

A CHPS compound was supposed to have been constructed at Amlako Electoral Area, but due to land issues, that project has been suspended for further discussion with all stakeholders.

Ms Pobee, who has been tagged as Ada East Development Chief Executive, said the projects were being funded through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GET Fund) and District Assembly Common Fund- the Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG).

She said as part of the broader objective and as local content advocate, “EX 14:14 Company Limited” a local firm would undertake the projects within a period of four months.

Ms Pobee said the projects were expected to begin within the next two weeks.

She said the construction of the staff quarters would be a means of encouraging more national service persons or the youth to accept posting into the Ada community.

Ms Pobee added that, most of the service persons when posted to Ada District, rejected the offer because they did not have access to good accommodation and this made life uncomfortable for them during their stay.

She indicated that it was essential to provide these amenities so that people posted to the District would not have accommodation problems.

She appealed to the Chief of Kasseh, Nene Hodo Klama Sabah III to collaborate with the Assembly to find ways to resolve the land dispute, which had delayed the construction of the CHPS Compound, adding that “the health of our people is paramount. So I appeal to Nene to intervene to resolve the problem”.

Ms Pobee said that the population in the Kasseh community was growing, so was their health needs.

The elders and chiefs in the various communities expressed their gratitude to the DCE and the government for the gesture and appealed for more developmental projects for the Ada District.