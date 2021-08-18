AFCON: Ghana ‘s Group is a Tricky One – Gyan

Ghanaian football legend and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan late Tuesday described Ghana’s group for next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as “a tricky group.”

Speaking to journalists immediately after the AFCON draw in Cameroon, Gyan observed all the teams are going to the tournament with a mindset to win.

He said, “It’s a tricky group. Morocco conceded only one goal in the qualifying stages. Everybody who is qualified is coming to win.”

The former Ghana captain observed the most important thing for the Black Stars is to stay focused to qualify from the group stage of the competition before thinking of winning the trophy.

“We just have to stay focused and qualify from the group stage before we think of winning the cup,” Gyan added.

Ghana, Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon are in Group C of next year’s AFCON and will play against each other to compete for two slots to qualify to the next stage of the competition.

The Black Stars last won an AFCON trophy some 39 years ago. Enditem