Afenyo-Markin Advises President Mahama to Apologize and Expand Ministerial Appointments

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has offered candid advice to President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to apologize to the Ghanaian people for any perceived governance missteps and to consider expanding his ministerial appointments to better tackle the nation’s challenges.

“I will not criticize just because I am in opposition,” Afenyo-Markin began, setting a tone of constructive critique. “When we make mistakes, we must admit them and apologize. Sixty ministers will not help your political cause.”

The opposition lawmaker called for a more transparent and strategic approach to governance, stressing that civil society’s criticism often stems from a misunderstanding of the complexities of politics. He urged the government to explain these intricacies boldly rather than fall prey to misleading narratives.

Afenyo-Markin, known for his pragmatic political discourse, suggested that if he were advising the President, he would recommend an apology to the public. “Mr. President, you can apologize to Ghanaians and say, look, you underestimated the enormity of the task. I think I need to engage more ministers,” he proposed, highlighting the need for a broader executive team to address the country’s pressing issues more effectively.

The lawmaker’s comments reflect growing concerns over the government’s ability to manage challenges like economic instability and corruption. Afenyo-Markin warned that without corrective action, the consequences could be dire. “Things will soon get out of hand, and you will take the collateral damage. And then they will say there’s corruption. So it is your government. We leave that to you,” he cautioned, signaling potential political fallout if the issues are not urgently addressed.