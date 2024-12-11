Affirmative Action Law Coalition Applauds  Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang  as Ghana’s First Female Vice-President-Elect

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition of Ghana has congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her historic election as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

The coalition celebrated this monumental achievement as a defining moment in Ghana’s democratic evolution and a beacon of hope for women’s empowerment in governance.

In a statement, the coalition emphasized that Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s rise to this esteemed position symbolizes perseverance, dedication, and the progress of women in Ghanaian politics. It further highlighted the transformative potential of her leadership in fostering inclusive governance and amplifying diverse voices in shaping the country’s future.

“This historic achievement does not only mark a significant milestone in the democratic landscape of political participation in our nation but also serves as an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance and dedication,” the statement read.

The coalition expressed optimism that Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s tenure would usher in transformative changes, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to equality and justice for all. They also pledged their support for advancing gender equity policies and collaborating towards the successful implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

The statement concluded with a reiteration of the coalition’s admiration and high hopes for Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s leadership, underlining its significance as a step forward in achieving greater representation and empowerment of women in governance.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s election as Vice President stands as a milestone for Ghana, inspiring women across the nation to actively participate in shaping its democratic future.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh