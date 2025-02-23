AGI Calls for Manufacturing Overhaul to Anchor Ghana’s Economic Revival

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is urging a comprehensive reset of Ghana’s manufacturing sector, framing it as a linchpin for achieving the government’s broader “Resetting Ghana” agenda aimed at economic stabilization and industrial transformation.

Amid persistent challenges like foreign exchange volatility, steep production costs, and reliance on imports, the AGI argues that targeted policy reforms could unlock the sector’s potential to drive job creation, export growth, and sustainable development.

Ghana’s manufacturing industry—spanning agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automobile assembly—contributes roughly 10% to GDP but has long struggled under the weight of systemic bottlenecks. High energy tariffs, limited access to affordable credit, and competition from cheaper imports have stifled local production, leaving the sector underutilized despite its strategic importance. The AGI now seeks alignment with President John Mahama’s reset vision, advocating for public-private collaboration to address structural barriers.

Central to the AGI’s proposal is the demand for indigenous manufacturers to be prioritized within the government’s “24-hour economy” policy, which aims to boost productivity through round-the-clock operations. “Local industries must be at the heart of this initiative,” the AGI emphasized, stressing that extended operational hours would require reliable power, tax incentives, and streamlined logistics to compete globally. The call dovetails with Ghana’s ambitions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where a robust manufacturing base is critical to capturing regional market opportunities.

Forex Woes and Tax Burdens

A key pain point remains the cedi’s instability, which inflates costs for manufacturers reliant on imported raw materials and machinery. The AGI has pushed for fiscal interventions, including revised tax policies and forex access guarantees, to ease financial pressures. “When manufacturers spend 40% of their revenue on taxes and energy, how can they scale?” questioned an industry insider, highlighting the sector’s razor-thin margins.

The AGI also champions agribusiness integration as a pathway to import substitution. By adding value to cocoa, cashews, and other raw commodities domestically, Ghana could reduce its $5 billion annual import bill for processed foods and textiles while creating jobs. “Why export raw cashews only to buy them back as expensive snacks?” argued an agro-processor. “Local value addition is low-hanging fruit for economic resilience.”

AfCFTA: A Double-Edged Sword

While the continental trade pact offers access to a 1.3 billion-person market, Ghanaian manufacturers fear being outpriced by competitors from Nigeria or Kenya without state support. The AGI warns that uncompetitive electricity tariffs and poor infrastructure could see Ghana become a net importer under AfCFTA, rather than a regional hub. “We need subsidies for technology upgrades and export incentives—now,” asserted an AGI representative.

Skepticism and Systemic Hurdles

Critics, however, question the feasibility of the proposed reset. Past initiatives, like the 2017 “One District, One Factory” program, yielded mixed results due to funding gaps and bureaucratic delays. Additionally, the government’s precarious fiscal position—with public debt at 84% of GDP—raises doubts about its capacity to finance industrial incentives.

The AGI acknowledges these hurdles but insists collaboration is non-negotiable. “We’re engaging the presidency to ensure policies translate to action,” the group stated, citing ongoing talks with economic advisors. Key asks include establishing industrial parks with dedicated power supply and fast-tracking customs reforms to ease export processes.

Political Will

The manufacturing push arrives as Ghana navigates IMF-led austerity measures, complicating efforts to fund sector-specific interventions. Yet with youth unemployment at 14%, the stakes are high. “Agriculture and manufacturing must absorb this demographic dividend, or we risk a crisis,” warned economist Nana Ama Kumah.

For Ghana, the AGI’s reset bid is more than an industrial strategy—it’s a litmus test for broader economic sovereignty. Success hinges on bridging the gap between political rhetoric and actionable policies. Without swift, coherent reforms, the sector’s promise may remain unfulfilled, leaving Ghana’s “reset” aspirations stuck in neutral.