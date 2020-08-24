The National Commission for Civic Education has commended the inhabitants of Odurokrom, Abrokyire and Ahaoyaa, farming communities, in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, for efforts to improve inhabitants lives.



Mr Eric Adu, the Acting Ahafo Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), who made the commendation, called on surrounding communities to emulate such self-help spirit to push forward development.

The three communities, which lack basic schools in the area, took the responsibility and initiated the process to construct one at Odurokrom to serve them.

The self-help project followed the failure of the District Assembly and the Education Directorate to establish a school in the area to provide an opportunity for children of school-going age to access formal education.

Speaking at a social audit forum at Odurokrom, Mr Adu described the initiative as laudable and said the NCCE would liaise with the District Assembly, non-governmental organisations and development partners to build the basic school.

The forum was on the implementation of the NCCE Social Audit Project with support from the European Union (EU).

The project is an Accountability and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP) to promote good governance.

Mr Adu said government alone could not develop the country and advised the people to facilitate development in their communities.

He said the self-help spirit would attract government and development partners to provide support.

Mr Adu said education was very important for the development of children into responsible adults and underscored the need for parents in the area to support the school project.

On behalf of the Commission, the Acting Ahafo Regional Director presented 10 bags of cement to support the construction of a classroom block and also inaugurated a seven-member Social Audit Implementation Committee to facilitate work on the school.

Nana Kwabena Sarfo, the Chief of Odurokrom, thanked the NCCE for the forum, adding it had enlightened the people.

He appealed to the District Assembly to support the communities to build the school.

Miss Georgina Agyeiwaa, the Asutifi South District Director of the NCCE, said the the forum was to instil a sense of ownership in the community members so they could monitor development projects in the area.