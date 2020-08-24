The Batsonaa Divisional Police Command has in a swoop arrested six persons for possessing narcotic drugs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Accra Regional Police Command has told the Ghana News Agency.

DSP Tenge said the operation was part of measures to avert and reduce criminal activities within the division and its environs.

She said “Batsonaa Divisional Command under the auspices Of the Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Julius Kpeberson led teams to swoop on narcotic drug peddling bases at Cambodia near Baatsonaa and arrested six suspected criminals.”

She said one Isaac Nkrumah alias “Thunder,” is the kingpin in the drug business in the area.

She said items retrieved from him were eight (8) compressed slabs of plants materials suspected to be narcotic drugs, one hundred and thirty five (135) wraps of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, thirty eight (38), sachets, all containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, one hundred and twenty nine pieces of plant materials also suspected to be narcotic drugs.

She said the police also seized from him a black polythene bag containing a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs and items suspected to be used in processing the drugs.

The GNA gathered that suspects had been detained and exhibits retained for investigation.

Meanwhile in a related development, the Baatsonaa Divisional Commander also on August 21, 2020 at about 1723 hours conducted swoops in alleged ghettos and drug peddling areas in the environs and arrested 24 suspects between the ages of 18 and 33 years consisting of 23 males and one female.

DSP Tenge said substances suspected to be narcotic drugs were also retrieved from these suspects.

She said they were being screened for further action.