Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region, has pledged his commitment to retain the Akatsi South seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the third time.

Some constituency executives of the party presented his completed nomination forms to the Retuning Officer in charge, Mr Joseph Fleagboh at the District office of the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

They include Mr Owusu Anthony, NDC Chairman for Akatsi South, Mr Daniel Dagbah, constituency Secretary, Mr Kobby Agbanavor, constituency communications officer and Mr Cosmos Kwame Awudi, constituency executive member.

The returning officer who was satisfied with the completed nomination forms thanked the party for contributing to the democratic process of the country and wished Mr Ahiafor well.

After successfully filing his nomination papers, Mr Agbanavor who spoke on behalf of the MP, disclosed that the main target of the incumbent MP was to add more votes to the NDC for victory in the December 7 general elections.

He said the MP would not relent on his core vision in moving the constituency forward.

Mr Daniel Dagbah, the constituency secretary, said the Akatsi South NDC was ready to battle for another landslide victory for Mr Bernard Ahiafor and Mr John Mahama.

Mr Owusu Anthony, the constituency chairman, called for unity among party members.

He disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he is determined to address “the numerous challenges in the constituency” for another massive victory.

Mr Ahiafor was first elected in February 2012 in a by-election after Edward Doe Adjaho was elected Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana at the beginning of the fourth parliament of the Fourth Republic.