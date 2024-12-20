Akufo-Addo Statue in Sekondi-Takoradi Repaired After Vandalism

The statue of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which had been vandalized by unknown individuals, has been successfully repaired.

The statue, originally unveiled by the President himself, had sparked significant discontent among residents of Sekondi-Takoradi and beyond, particularly among the youth, who had expressed their desire to have it relocated.

The damage to the statue, located at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout, was repaired on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Eyewitnesses reported that the repair work took place around 4:00 PM, carried out by two men and a woman. A police officer was also seen providing security at the scene later in the day.

Kwame Abeka, a washing bay attendant who witnessed the repair, shared, “I saw the statue being maintained in the afternoon. There was a lady and two gentlemen working on it. Later, when I was heading home, I noticed a police officer standing nearby, providing security.”

Nana Adwoa Banko, a roasted plantain vendor near the roundabout, also observed the repair efforts. She recalled, “One person arrived early, around 2:30 PM, and sat here. Later, two more people joined, and by 4:00 PM, I saw them repairing the broken leg of the statue. A police officer stood nearby and appeared to be asking them questions, but I couldn’t hear what was being said. Eventually, the officer left.”

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the statue, it seems that public attention in Sekondi-Takoradi has now shifted away from the incident. Interestingly, the identities of those responsible for the repairs remain unclear.