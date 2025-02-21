Akufo-Addo Warns Against Military Rule, Urges African Leaders to Fortify Democracy

Former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo issued a clarion call for African leaders to reject the resurgence of military coups and recommit to democratic governance during a high-profile address in Nigeria on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of A Journey In Service, the autobiography of former Nigerian military leader General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Akufo-Addo framed multi-party democracy as the continent’s sole path to lasting stability and prosperity.

“Military rule is not the answer to jihadist threats, economic crises, or policy disagreements,” declared Akufo-Addo, who was invited by the IBB Presidential Library Foundation to deliver the keynote. His remarks come amid a wave of coups in West Africa, including in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where juntas have cited insecurity and governance failures to justify seizing power. The former president condemned such interventions as regressive, urging leaders to instead “make democracy attractive” by addressing systemic flaws eroding public trust.

Akufo-Addo’s appeal struck a chord at the event, attended by Nigeria’s political and military elite, including figures linked to past authoritarian regimes. While praising Babangida’s “extraordinary” legacy—a nod to the ex-general’s controversial 1985–1993 rule—he emphasized that Africa’s future hinges on transparency and institutional resilience. “Prosperity thrives faster and longer under democracy,” he asserted, though acknowledged the system’s shortcomings in delivering equitable growth.

The speech underscores mounting anxiety over democratic backsliding in a region once buoyed by the “African Spring” of the 1990s. Analysts note that jihadist violence in the Sahel, economic stagnation, and youth disillusionment have fueled nostalgia for strongman rule in some quarters. Yet Akufo-Addo, whose own tenure faced criticism over debt accumulation and press freedom, insisted solutions lie in reform, not rebellion. “Building democratic structures requires showing citizens their voices matter,” he said.

Critics argue such rhetoric rings hollow without concrete action. “Democracy isn’t just elections; it’s accountability,” countered Lagos-based political scholar Dr. Nneka Obi. “Leaders must tackle corruption and inequality—the very issues coup exploiters weaponize.”

For Akufo-Addo, the Abuja stage offered a platform to cement his post-presidency role as a regional elder statesman. Yet his message also serves as a tacit admission: unless Africa’s democracies deliver tangible gains, the appeal of military shortcuts may only grow. As coups creep back into fashion, the continent’s leaders face a stark choice—reinvent governance or risk history repeating.