Algeria Bans French Warplanes From Airspace

Algeria banned French military jets from flying through its airspace on Sunday amid growing tensions between the two countries, media said.

The French armed forces learned about the ban in the morning when they submitted flight plans to Algerian authorities, Le Figaro reported. There was no prior warning.

Col. Pascal Ianni, a spokesman for the armed forces, told the paper this would not affect the French counterterrorism operation in the Sahel region.

“We have adapted and we are not concerned about the operations,” he said.

Algeria recalled its ambassador to France on Saturday over “inadmissible” comments that French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly made about the North African country.

Relations between the two allies soured after France cut the number of visas issued to Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians, claiming that the three countries are not doing enough to repatriate illegal migrants.