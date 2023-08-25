Ali Freeway Addresses Social Issues With “NyanfuNyanfu”

Budding Highlife Artist Ali Salim Adwidaga known as Ali Freeway outdoors a mind-blowing song addressing current hardships in the country dubbed “NyanfuNyanfu”

NyanfuNyanfu simply means unnecessary expenditure by some country leaders in the country. https://onerpm.link/124227978919

Ali Freeway, born Ali Salim Adwidaga, is a vibrant and dynamic musician hailing from the bustling town of Nsawam, known for its rich cultural heritage in Ghana. Born in October 1979, Ali Freeway’s journey into the world of music began at an early age, deeply influenced by the rhythmic melodies of highlife and the infectious grooves of afrobeats.

Growing up in Nsawam, Ali Freeway was exposed to a diverse range of musical genres that permeated the local scene. His passion for music led him to experiment with various sounds, drawing inspiration from the traditional beats of highlife and infusing them with the modern flair of afrobeats. His unique musical fusion quickly caught the attention of the local community.