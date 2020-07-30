Mr Dan Kwaku Owusu Amponsah, Dormaa Municipal Disease Control Officer, on Thursday said all 40 persons infected with COVID-19 in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region have been treated and discharged.

He stated that out of the 40 cases, seven(7) were symptomatic and moderately ill and three out of the seven received treatment at home whilst three were isolated at an undisclosed health facility in town and one at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

Mr Owusu Amponsah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to response to an enquiry on the management and containment of the disease in the Municipality to check infections and spread.

The Disease Control Officer disclosed that 33 out of the 40 cases that were asymptomatic and moderately ill were treated at home and other undisclosed medical facility within the Municipality.

He indicated that half of the persons who were infected with the virus fell within the youth bracket and the others were elderly people.

Mr Owusu Amponsah called on Ghanaians to strictly observe social distancing and the hygiene protocols to check the spread and manifestation of coronavirus in the area.

Advertisements