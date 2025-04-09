All Politics Is Local, Says Dr. Letsa

Dr. Archibald Letsa, the former Volta Regional Minister, has offered candid reflections on his unexpected political journey and the lessons he gleaned during his tenure.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Dr. Letsa revealed that he never anticipated becoming the region’s longest‑serving minister, yet found his experience both demanding and deeply instructive.

“In campaigning, I learned that what you say in town A should be different from town B, because all politics is local,” he stated, highlighting a principle that guided his outreach across diverse communities. This emphasis on tailoring messages to local concerns, he explained, was essential in building trust and ensuring that constituents felt genuinely heard.

Dr. Letsa described his time in office as marked by both triumphs and trials, citing the Volta Dam spillage in 2023 as one of the most challenging episodes. “We were actually overwhelmed by the Volta Dam spillage in 2023, but I’m grateful for one thing: we did not lose a single life,” he recalled, attributing this success to coordinated emergency responses and close collaboration with local authorities.

Despite the unforeseen length of his service, Dr. Letsa regards the preservation of regional harmony as his proudest achievement. “Leaving the Volta Region peaceful,” he said, “is my greatest achievement.” He noted that sustaining calm and unity required constant dialogue with traditional leaders, youth groups, and civil society to address emerging tensions before they escalated.

Dr. Letsa’s reflections underscore the critical importance of localized engagement and proactive crisis management in political leadership. By adapting his approach to the unique needs of each community and prioritizing swift, well‑coordinated responses in emergencies, he demonstrated how attentiveness to grassroots realities can cement stability and public confidence in governance.