Amidu Accuses Special Prosecutor of Selective Justice, Political Bias in Scathing Critique

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has launched a blistering attack on his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of “selective prosecution” and abandoning high-profile corruption cases to shield political allies.

In a fiery open letter obtained by News Ghana, Amidu condemned Agyebeng’s recent declaration of ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a “fugitive,” calling the move legally baseless and politically motivated.

“The OSP knew Ofori-Atta was abroad when summoned, yet chose to theatrically label him a fugitive. This is a calculated farce orchestrated by the deep state elites in both the NPP and NDC to dupe Ghanaians into believing they are fighting corruption,” Amidu wrote, referencing Ghana’s two dominant political parties. His critique centers on Agyebeng’s handling of the long-dormant Agyapa Royalties case, a controversial gold monetization deal overseen by Ofori-Atta that sparked allegations of opacity and insider profiteering in 2020.

Amidu, who resigned as Special Prosecutor in 2020 citing political interference, lambasted Agyebeng for failing to advance the Agyapa investigation despite pledging to do so during his parliamentary vetting. “He stood before the people’s representatives and swore to conclude this probe. Where is Agyapa now? Instead, he shuttered the Airbus scandal probe in an election year, blatantly shielding former President Mahama,” Amidu alleged, referencing a discontinued case linked to a controversial aircraft procurement deal during Mahama’s tenure.

The letter also revisits Agyebeng’s professional history, noting his past advisory role to Mahama and collaboration with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas—a figure polarizing for his exposés targeting judges and politicians. Amidu implied these ties have skewed Agyebeng’s impartiality, arguing, “His actions reek of a partisan agenda, not justice.”

Political analysts view Amidu’s broadside as a reflection of Ghana’s fraught anti-corruption landscape, where high-stakes probes often collide with entrenched partisan loyalties. The Agyapa case, in particular, remains a litmus test for the OSP’s credibility. Critics argue that shelving it undermines public trust, while the government insists due process is being followed.

The OSP has yet to formally respond to Amidu’s allegations. However, governance watchdog groups warn that the escalating rhetoric risks overshadowing a pressing issue: Ghana’s stagnant progress in combating graft. With the nation ranking 70th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, the pressure is mounting for Agyebeng to address these claims head-on—or risk cementing perceptions that Ghana’s anti-corruption bodies are mere tools in the hands of power.