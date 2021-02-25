dpa/GNA – Human rights group Amnesty International has called on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to conduct an independent probe on deaths of migrant workers in the country.

AI’s Qatar expert Regina Spoettl said on Wednesday that autopsies are required to determine the causes of unexplained deaths.

British paper The Guardian reported Thursday that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since the country won the right to host the 2022 World Cup in 2010.

Spoettl named the report “deeply alarming” and that Qatar’s reform efforts were not sufficient to protect the workers.

Qatar’s ambassador in Germany, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, said reports like that from the Guardian “aim to mislead public opinion.”

He said the country has undertaken reforms which have been lauded by the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Labor Organization.

“Qatar continues working with steady and continuous steps to improve the situation of foreign workforce in its country,” he said.