Angola’s oil production slightly down in August

Angola’s National Agency of Oil, Gas, and Biofuels (ANPG) announced Thursday that the oil production in Angola for August reached 34,995,209 barrels, equivalent to a daily average of 1,128,878 barrels.

Compared to the previous month’s report from ANPG, Angola’s daily average oil production in August declined monthly by 1.78 percent.

The report also indicates that daily production in August exceeded the forecast of 1,099,066 barrels.

In August 2023, Angola ranked as the third-largest oil producer in Africa, trailing behind Nigeria and Libya, according to secondary sources of oil production data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).